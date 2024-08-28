KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shorter summer vacations could improve student health, says researcher

    Should schools make the summer break shorter?

    That’s the question being asked by Lori Ann Vallis, a University of Guelph researcher.

    She believes giving students the summer off could be doing them more harm than good and argues closing the gap between school years could promote a healthier lifestyle.

    “Kids seem to thrive in that structured activity schedule,” Vallis explained. “That can be physical activity classes at school, it could also be things like participating in swimming lessons or skating lessons.”

    Other examples are much simpler, like walking to and from school or playing at recess.

    That structure is often lacking during the summer months.

    “Physical activity [and having a] sleep schedule, all ties into diet and making good nutritional choices,” said Vallis. “What we do know from the research is that kids that do go to school for the full year, where they have smaller breaks instead of an 11-week break, they tend to have less weight gain in the summer.”

    Some schools across Ontario have already adopted a shorter summer break or implemented a year-long teaching schedule.

    Vallis said the benefits would only apply to elementary-aged children.

    “Past Grade 9 there’s no scheduled physical activity anymore,” she explained. “Some kids are active in rep sports or different house league sports. But a lot of kids aren’t [that active] within those high school years.”

    Lori Ann Vallis, a professor at the University of Guelph, is seen in this photo taken Aug. 28, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

    One parent who spoke to CTV News supports the idea of a shorter school break.

    “They will get in a routine and they keep going on the same routine,” said Vida. “Two months of summer actually is just taking them out of their routine.”

    We also asked some kids what they thought about it, and their answers were surprising.

    “You keep learning more and more, instead of forgetting,” said one boy, who was in favour of a shorter summer vacation.

    “I do love learning,” admitted one girl. “I like playing with my friends and learning French.”

    But not everyone is sold on the idea.

    “I’m a traditionalist,” said one man. “I like the traditional summer break and summer vacation we have as a family.”

    Vallis noted that the concept isn’t without its challenges, as shorter summer vacations could end up costing more in childcare costs.

