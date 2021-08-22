Shootings, vaccine clinic proposal, missing snake found: Top stories of the week

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

In this Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) guide evacuees on to a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Moving inland, Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast U.S.

Tropical Storm Henri socked the Northeast U.S. with heavy wind and rain as it made landfall Sunday on the coast of Rhode Island, knocking out power to over 100,000 homes and causing deluges that closed bridges, swamped roads and left many people stranded in their vehicles.

