'I have not stopped smiling!': Guelph couple celebrating after vaccine clinic proposal

A Guelph couple who volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics got engaged at the Pinebush clinic earlier this week. (Photo supplied by Lisa Anstey) A Guelph couple who volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics got engaged at the Pinebush clinic earlier this week. (Photo supplied by Lisa Anstey)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in U.S. airlift

The Taliban have agreed to allow 'safe passage' from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake raised to 1,941

Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver