'I have not stopped smiling!': Guelph couple celebrating after vaccine clinic proposal

Guelph -

Jocelyn Rauchfleisz of Guelph has been volunteering with Waterloo Region's vaccine effort since December 2020.

Her boyfriend Ryan Galway joined the effort in March of this year.

The couple has spent a lot of time helping at the Pinebush clinic in Cambridge.

“It feels like a family, this is our clinic family. Everybody here, we are friends,” said Rauchfleisz. “We support each other. We are here for the good and the bad.”

On Monday morning, right before the clinic opened, it was definitely something good.

Disguised as a morning meeting, their fellow volunteers jumped into action when they got the cue with some carefully placed signs.

“We walked over there and suddenly signs popped up. I actually didn't know they were for me because Ryan was supposed to be on a fishing trip,” said Rauchfleisz.

Then Galway appeared and got down on one knee.

“It said will you marry me in a Pokemon font because she loves Pokemon. Then I had a shirt that said will you marry me with the x-files UFO logo,” said Galway.

And the answer?

”I said yes, but it didn't come out a verbal yes! It was more like a hug because I was actually speechless,” said Rauchfleisz.

A Guelph couple who volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics got engaged at the Pinebush clinic earlier this week.

For the groom to be, he said he knew the clinic was the place to pop the question because of the support network the couple has built with their team over the course of the pandemic.

“It was absolutely incredible! You could feel the emotion from everybody in the clinic, just the absolute joy. There was not a dry eye in the house, it was amazing,” said Lisa Anstey the manager of the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic.

A day later, and the bride and groom to be are still on cloud nine.

“I’ve been really stunned, really shocked and very happy,” said Rauchfleisz. “I think Ryan can even testify to the fact that I have not stopped smiling!”

The couple have not set a wedding date yet, but said they know the guest list will definitely include their family at the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic.