Missing four-foot-long python, Little Lady, found safe two months later in Cambridge

Cambridge -

A four-foot-long ball python reported missing in Kitchener in early June has been found safe in Cambridge more than two months later.

Sarah Arndt, with Ground Search and Rescue Kitchener-Waterloo, said the snake, named Little Lady, was located around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Dolph and King Streets in Preston.

The python had gone missing from a residence near Chandler Drive in Kitchener around June 9.

On Tuesday, Arndt said the rescue group was contacted by someone who had located a snake, but they weren't sure it would be Little Lady because of the distance between Kitchener and Cambridge.

Little Lady's owners confirmed it was their snake by the python's markings.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Krista Simpson.