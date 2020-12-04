KITCHENER -- For the first time in six years, ‘Young at Art’ is hosting a virtual experience to showcase the work of budding artists during the pandemic.

Young artists from across Waterloo Region submitted their work online using photographs.

Each picture was then featured in a video with a detailed explanation about the creator and their piece.

“We are showcasing their work in visual arts in this video, some of these feature artists are from Waterloo Region and have been exposed to art programming through Arts For All, a nonprofit arm of Artshine,” said Emily Fishman of Artshine.

The pandemic has forced this usually large event to scale down and get creative.

The Young at Art exhibit is funded in part by the city of Kitchener and the local school boards.