Multimedia Journalist

Shelby Knox joined CTV News Kitchener in November of 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist.

A graduate of Niagara College’s Broadcasting: Radio, Television, and Film program, Shelby has spent time working in both radio and television.

She began her career behind-the-scenes at Innerspace, before working on The Marilyn Denis Show, The Social, Much, and eTalk. From there she transitioned to radio, most recently working in St. Catharines as a news anchor and host for 610 CKTB News and 97.7 HTZ FM.

She grew up in Brant County in the small community of Burford.

Shelby speaks English.