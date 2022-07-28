Seventh wave of COVID-19 impacting Huron Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says the seventh wave of COVID-19 is impacting the region.

The health unit is reporting five news deaths due to COVID-19 connected to two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.There are also three hospitalizations and six outbreaks in highest-risk settings.

“Even though we are in a much better position against COVID-19 now than we were two years ago, COVID-19 remains a serious infection,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health. “HPPH sends our condolences to the loved ones of the individuals who have passed away. So far in 2022, 43 people in Huron-Perth have passed away due to COVID-19. We are seeing high rates of community transmission in this seventh wave, and we ask everyone to make decisions to protect themselves and our community’s vulnerable members.”

HPPH is also reporting an additional eighty confirmed cases of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals in the last week.

Since PCR testing is limited only to high-risk individuals, the number of people in Huron-Perth who have COVID-19 is much higher than confirmed case counts, the health unit said.