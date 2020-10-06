Advertisement
Senior dog found abandoned on road in plastic bag finds forever home
Mildred seen relaxing on a lawn after recovering from a number of surgeries. (Source: Jennifer Ledlow)
KITCHENER -- Mildred the dog is going home.
The senior dog was found abandoned in a plastic bag on the side of the road in "very poor condition" in July.
On Tuesday night, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth tweeted that Mildred, who went up for adoption last week, had found her forever home with a woman named Dorothy.
Officials said Mildred, who's about 12 years old, had many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown nails. She underwent multiple surgeries and spent her recovery in a foster home.
A public fundraiser helped raise more than $15,000 for her treatment.