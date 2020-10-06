KITCHENER -- Mildred the dog is going home.

The senior dog was found abandoned in a plastic bag on the side of the road in "very poor condition" in July.

On Tuesday night, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth tweeted that Mildred, who went up for adoption last week, had found her forever home with a woman named Dorothy.

We are happy to let you know that Mildred has been adopted and is going to her forever home with Dorothy!

We are happy to let you know that Mildred has been adopted and is going to her forever home with Dorothy!

Officials said Mildred, who's about 12 years old, had many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown nails. She underwent multiple surgeries and spent her recovery in a foster home.

A public fundraiser helped raise more than $15,000 for her treatment.