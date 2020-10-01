KITCHENER -- Mildred the dog has been through a lot in the past few months, but now she's ready for adoption.

The senior dog had been found in a plastic bag on the side of the road in "very poor condition" in July.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth vets performed several tests and found many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown toenails.

Mildred, who is about 12 years old, underwent multiple surgeries to take care of these issues. While she was undergoing the procedures, she was placed in a foster home.

"She's somewhat of a local celebrity and gets recognized all the time. She loves meeting new people and new dogs," said foster mom Jennifer Ledlow.

The humane society said on Thursday that Mildred is now ready for adoption, and that applications are available on the agency's website.

Officials also called for more foster families to help accommodate humane society animals.

"During (the pandemic's) peak in July, we had close to 100 families fostering our animals on a regular basis," said foster Coordinator Stephanie Schamber. "But, as the world started to open up again, our numbers began to drop."

There are now about 70 families who are part of the program now.

New foster volunteers can apply if they're over the age of 18, and the humane society said that training will be provided to people who join.