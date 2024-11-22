Video released as part of Cambridge robbery investigation
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video as they try to identify a suspect in a Cambridge robbery.
Officers were called to a gas station on Hespeler Road near Dundas Street North on Wednesday around 4:55 a.m.
They were told a male suspect entered the store, handed over a note and demanded cash and merchandise. He then took off.
No one was hurt.
The suspect was described as a 5’9” male with a slim build. He was wearing a grey winter ski jacket, a baseball hat, a face mask with a skull on it, black pants and black shoes.
