Youth steals 7 phones and laptop after responding to online ads: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a youth after they say he stole multiple cell phones and a laptop in Kitchener.
Police said the thefts happened between Oct. 9 and Nov. 16. The suspect allegedly stole seven phones and one laptop after arranging to buy the items from victims who posted them for sale on a buy-and-sell website.
On Thursday, investigators completed a search warrant at a Kitchener home and seized a stolen laptop.
A Kitchener youth was arrested and charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.
The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.
Waterloo Regional Police have three Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in the region and are encouraging people to use them when finalizing online transactions. The zones are located in the parking lot of WRPS facilities and are said to provide some additional peace of mind to those who are buying, selling, or trading property online.
“If you are unable to meet a Buy and Sell Exchange Zone, consider completing your transactions in well-lit, public, and popular locations to help avoid being a victim of crime,” police said in a news release.
For information on the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Buy and Sell Exchange Zones click here.
