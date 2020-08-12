KITCHENER -- An online fundraiser for a senior dog found in a plastic bag on the side of the road has tripled its fundraising goal, surpassing $15,000.

The 12-year-old dog, named Mildred, was found in "very poor condition" near Listowel on July 30. The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth took Mildred in and started raising money for her care.

The vets at the humane society said Mildred had many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown toenails.

The fundraiser for Mildred raised $6,000 in just 12 hours after it launched. It had a goal of $5,000 and, as of Wednesday, had raised more than $15,000.

Any funds not used for Mildred's care will be used for other animals at the humane society.

The humane society said Mildred should be ready to be adopted in about a month.

Her case has been reported to Provincial Animal Welfare Services.