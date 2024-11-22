More than 35 arrests made so far in downtown Guelph enhanced enforcement initiative

The Guelph Police Service says more than 35 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing public safety initiative in downtown Guelph.

The project started late last month to address concerns with open air drug use, drug trafficking and general public safety. Through the initiative, five dedicated foot patrol officers have been stationed in the downtown core.

While more than 35 arrests have reportedly been made, only seven have led to charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act or the Criminal Code. Warnings have been issued in at least 25 other arrests and officers have also been making immediate referrals to community support programs, such as Welcoming Streets and IMPACT.

So far, officers have seized fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, morphine pills, drug paraphernalia and a folding knife.