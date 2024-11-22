KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Brantford man missing for more than two weeks

    Brantford Police are looking for 35-year-old Peter. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) Brantford Police are looking for 35-year-old Peter. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Police are looking for a Brantford man last seen at the beginning of the month.

    Brantford Police said 35-year-old Peter was reported missing on Monday, but he was last seen on Nov. 1.

    He is described as 5’9” weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has a slim build, brown hair in a brush cut, blue eyes, a piercing in his left eyebrow and several tattoos.

    Police said he will likely have a grey pit-bull breed dog with him.

    He is known to visit the Port Dover area.

