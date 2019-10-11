Featured
Search warrant leads to hold and secure at Brantford school
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 4:56PM EDT
KITCHENER - There was an increased police presence in a west Brantford neighbourhood Friday as officers executed a search warrant.
They say one man was taken into custody without incident.
A nearby school was also temporarily placed on hold and secure as a safety precaution.
Details of the search warrant, and location, have not been released.
Brantford Police say they were assisting the Toronto Police’s Guns and Gangs Unit.