

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - There was an increased police presence in a west Brantford neighbourhood Friday as officers executed a search warrant.

They say one man was taken into custody without incident.

A nearby school was also temporarily placed on hold and secure as a safety precaution.

Details of the search warrant, and location, have not been released.

Brantford Police say they were assisting the Toronto Police’s Guns and Gangs Unit.