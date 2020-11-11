KITCHENER -- Scaled-down ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region allowed people to pause and reflect on the past this Remembrance Day.

Kitchener's cenotaph was gated off this year, but many still came to observe at a safe distance, pausing to honour members of the armed forces.

"We remember those who paid the supreme sacrifice," said Rev. Canon Christopher Pratt, who read aloud a list of names of people who lost their lives at war.

Dignitaries and politicians also laid wreaths.

"For me, today is about an act of remembrance of our veterans, it's about ensuring in a challenging time in our country that we remain united, but also that we never forget our past," police Chief Bryan Larkin said.

This was the first year the ceremony was held at Kitchener's upgraded cenotaph. Maple leafs now wrap around the monument at the corner of Duke and Frederick Streets.

"The changes that they've made at the cenotaph feel very stately to me," Regional Chair Karen Redman said. "I love the circle of maple leafs, it looks like a wreath."

This years marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Others paid their respects virtually and some came to stand in silence and honour the sacrifices made alone after the ceremony had ended.

Preston cenotaph in Cambridge held a small ceremony with some legion members and dignitaries. Community members in attendance wore masks and watched from sidewalks and surrounding areas.

People can place a poppy or wreath at the cenotaph until the end of the year.

Dozens gathered in New Hamburg to honour veterans on a smaller scale, remembering veterans from Wilmot Township who died while serving. There were also members of the Canadian Armed Forces and cadets at the ceremony to pay tribute.

The annual gathering at the legion was cancelled due to the pandemic.