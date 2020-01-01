CTV New Kitchener Videographer

Leighanne Evans joined the CTV Kitchener team in May 2018. She contributed in many roles before taking on her current position as weekend anchor and videographer.

Leighanne has a degree in kinesiology from Saint Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. Her love of health, fitness and sports combined with telling stories ultimately drove her to choose a different career path. She then attended the College of Sports Media in Toronto, Ont., where she earned a degree in Radio & Television Sports Broadcasting.

Her career began with the Toronto Blue Jays as the in-game and event host. She then moved to Thunder Bay, where she was the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekday anchor, before landing at CTV Kitchener.

Leighanne was born and raised in Cole Harbour, N.S., where her parents and many lifelong friends still live. More than anything, she loves going home to spend time with her friends and family.

Leighanne rescued her pup, Ruby, from the Guelph Humane Society, who she met on location for a story she had been working on. During her spare time, she can be found hiking with Ruby, spending time outdoors with friends, working out and travelling.

She speaks English and understands conversational French.