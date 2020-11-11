STRATFORD -- A veteran in Stratford who was able to attend Wednesday's Remembrance Day ceremony said things felt a bit different this year with a smaller, quieter gathering.

Arthur Boon, who fought in the Second World War, read out a list of wreath bearers at the event. But, he said he'll never forget the names on the Stratford cenotaph.

“I started as a young soldier. A lot of the names that are on the cenotaph here are friends of mine who didn’t come back," Boon said. "So it’s important to come here and pay respect.”

Boon, who is 96, said usually the event draws 2,000 to 3,000 people.

He was a soldier back in the 1940s, joining the forces when he was just 15 years old.

He's been part of the events at Memorial Gardens for more than 30 years.

"We've built it up over the years and now we've had to turn all off," Boon said.

Health and safety protocols in place due to COVID-19 meant a smaller crowd this year. Only one person was allowed to sing, and everyone gathered with physical distancing in mind.

"All of the different elements are here, but very small components of them," said Dale Bast, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8.

Bast said reflection is still important on Remembrance Day.

"With the world the way it is right now, we have to be thankful for everything that we have in life," he said.

"We would have the freedom today if it wasn't for them giving their lives up," Boon said.

He said the ceremony is an emotional one for him every year.

"This whole week is, because it brings back a lot of memories, some of them that aren't pleasant," he said.

But there are also good memories, like the friendships he formed with people across the country.

"I still have friends in British Columbia and some in New Brunswick," he said.

Even with the smaller gatherings, people across southern Ontario paused on Wednesday to honour the people who risked it all for their country.