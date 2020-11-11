Advertisement
As they happened: Photos from Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:35AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 12:01PM EST
People gather at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Stratford, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2020. (Heather Senoran / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Remembrance Day 2020 looked a little bit different than years prior due to COVID-19, but ceremonies honouring those who serve and have served our country went ahead at local cenotaphs.
The crowds were smaller, but the key message to our veterans was the same: lest we forget.
Speakers around the region also acknowledged a different war that Canadians are facing against an invisible foe in COVID-19.
"We are not venturing out into a field of conflict equipped with weapons of war, yet our quarrel with the foe is just as real," said Rev. Canon Christopher Pratt during the ceremony.
"Our weapons are facemasks. We are armed with the self-discipline of social distancing and handwashing. Our foe is not clearly visible but our need to be mutually responsible and interdependent citizens of Canada, Ontario, and every part of the Region of Waterloo, is a requirement we cannot shy away from."
Here's a look at a collection of photos from ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region.
The Kitchener cenotaph seen before the ceremony. (Leighanne Evans / CTV Kitchener)
Wreaths seen at the Preston cenotaph. (Jessica Smith / CTV Kitchener)
The Preston cenotaph. (Jessica Smith / CTV Kitchener)
The Waterloo cenotaph. (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
The Waterloo Warbirds gear up for take-off ahead of their Remembrance Day honour flights. (Tegan Versolatto / CTV Kitchener)