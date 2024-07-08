Roos Island reopens at Kitchener’s Victoria Park

The public can finally set foot on Roos Island again after being closed for over a year.

The popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park is getting a fresh new start with a new concert series that kicked off over the weekend and runs until the end of August. The city’s Roos Island Music Series will include live performances from singers, small groups and full concert bands.

Roos Island has been off-limits to most visitors since 2022.

In July of that year, protestors set up an encampment in support of those who are experiencing homeless. The tents remained on the island for more than a year.

After the tents left, the city closed the island in April 2023 for cleanup and remediation work. Repairs were also done on the Heritage Bridge at that time.