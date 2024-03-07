Roos Island encampment and closure in Kitchener

Here's a look at the timeline of the Roos Island encampment and closure at Kitchener's Victoria's Park.

July 2022

Tents are set up in Kitchener’s Victoria Park as part of an annual protest. Demonstrators call for an end to encampment evictions, drug decriminalization and safe supply resources in the city.

On July 6, there are around 10 tents.

At one point, in summer 2022, there are more than 60 people living on Roos Island.

Sept. 13, 2022

The City of Kitchener says they won’t kick out Roos Island residents.

Despite the violation of some bylaws, the city says it wants to take a more compassionate approach that “balances enforcement with the needs and safety of unhoused individuals, as well as the needs of other park users."

January 2023

City staff posts notices on three tents saying they appear to be abandoned and are scheduled to be removed.

Jan. 11, 2023

Three dozen people gather in Victoria Park in hopes of saving several tents on Roos Island.

The clean up is set to take place at 9 a.m. however officers do not show up and no tents are removed.

Demonstrators believe their presence prevented bylaw from approaching the island.

The city says the notices were not meant as an eviction notice and no one was ever going to be kicked off the island.

Organizer Julian Ichim (centre) speaks to a crowd gathered at Roos Island in Victoria Park in Kitchener on Jan. 11, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

March 2023

The City of Kitchener announces the Heritage Bridge, which connects to Roos Island, will be temporarily closing so repairs can be made to address its deteriorating condition and significant wood rot.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and wrap up later that same summer.

The island is still accessible from the Roland Street Bridge.

April 26, 2023

The city closes public access to Roos Island and begins efforts to clear the encampment.

They say six people are living there and have all been offered interim housing options.

As of April 26, 2023, the city says six people are living Roos Island. (Emma Ens/CTV Kitchener)

“New campers will not be allowed to set up on the island or elsewhere in Victoria Park,” the city says in a release.

Roos Park is expected to reopen in phases, starting summer 2023.

A demonstration is planned for the next day.

The city says it's limiting access to Roos island to existing campers, service providers, and people who are supporting campers and city staff. (Emma Ens/CTV Kitchener)

April 27, 2023

The protest is held in Victoria Park in response to the city’s decision to fence off Roos Island and restrict public access.

Homeless advocates say they’re want to deliver food and social services to those living on the island but security guards won’t let them past the gate.

Julian Ichim, the Roos Island encampment leader and activist, later tells CTV News: “The day before [the demonstration] the city put up barricades around the tent city. My Hep C medicine was on the island. The rally was there to show the people on the island that we support whatever decision they make.”

There is a tense confrontation between police and protestors. Police say three people forced their way past a gate controlling access to the island and one officer was hurt. The officer’s injuries are described as minor.

Protestors attempt to open the gate onto Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park as police and personnel from a private security company hired by the city try to hold it closed on April 27, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

A few people are eventually allowed to cross the bridge to deliver water to residents.

The crowd disperses, and the gate closes, just after 1 p.m.

The city says it’s controlling access to the island to ensure the privacy and safety of campers.

May 5, 2023

Ichim, a 25-year-old Kitchener woman and a 34-year-old Kitchener woman are charged with assaulting a peace officer, forcible entry and mischief.

May 13, 2023

A lawyer representing encampment residents and advocates for those experiencing homelessness demands a new approach to the housing crisis in Waterloo Region. They ask that the city:

Rescind its recent decisions regarding the Roos Island encampment

Drop charges against those alleged to have assaulted a peace officer

Require collaboration with community partners to implement a human rights approach to encampments

Stop encampment evictions

May 24, 2023

A report is shared with city council details the region’s efforts to transition people at three local encampments into shelters or other forms of housing.

It states that 53 people are living rough at three sites the region has termed “high risk.” Of those, eight are living on Roos Island. The report says four people have moved to another outdoor shelter while two others declined all offers and planned to remain on Roos Island.

May 26, 2023

Advocates hold a camp-out in Victoria Park, called “The Unhoused Experience: 24hr Challenge,” in response to April’s confrontation with police and to bring attention to the homelessness crisis in Waterloo Region.

Participants leave just after midnight when asked by Kitchener bylaw officers.

Protesters gather in Victoria Park on Friday, May 26 for a 24 hour camp in, despite the city warning organizers it will be enforcing bylaws. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Ahead of the event, the city warned that they would be handing out trespass notices and fines if tents were put up and participants stayed later than 11 p.m. No tickets were issued.

The city says they’re working to secure housing for the two remaining campers on Roos Island.

Aug. 15, 2023

A deal is reached to drop nearly all the charges related to the confrontation between police and demonstrators.

Julian Ichim pleads guilty to forcible entry. In return, the Crown agrees to drop two remaining charges he was facing, along with the charges against the two other women.

Ichim tells CTV News that he doesn’t agree with the charges but believes the guilty plea is the best option.

“Two innocent people were going to have a criminal record, including assault police charges, because they decided to stand up for me,” Ichim says. “So the question to me is what is the honourable thing to do? For me, the honourable thing is to take responsibility.”

Fall 2023

Roos Island’s planned reopening is delayed.

A solitary tent is seen on Roos Island on Oct. 4, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Nov. 15, 2023

The city announces Roos Island will be closed until spring 2024 due to ongoing rehabilitation work.

Jan. 2, 2024

The last person living in a tent on Roos Island leaves. The City of Kitchener says they were not evicted and confirmed with community partners that they are receiving appropriate care and shelter.

March 7, 2024

Work is underway to reinforce the structural integrity of the Heritage Bridge in Victoria Park.

The city says the upgrades are expected to wrap up in spring 2024, when Roos Island will partially reopen to the public.

A city spokesperson confirmed there was no one living on the island at this time.

Crew works on safety upgrades to the Heritage Bridge on Roos Island in Kitchener on March 6, 2024. (David Pettitt / CTV News)