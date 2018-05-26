Featured
Robbery at Tillsonburg gas station
A gas station was robbed in Tillsonburg.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 2:05PM EDT
The OPP is investigating a robbery at Broadway Street in Tillsonburg, Oxford County on Saturday morning.
Police say a male demanded money from the employee working at the Pioneer gas station.
The employee complied and was not physically injured.
The man is described as 5 feet 11 inches, in his early 20s and wearing a plastic mask, gloves, a dark hooded sweater with blue jeans and light running shoes.
The Oxford County OPP Crime Unit is seeking public assistance in the investigation.