KITCHENER -- A statue of Canada's first prime minister was vandalized with a large amount of red paint in Baden.

The vandalism comes as historical statues with ties to racism are defaced across North America.

Waterloo Regional police say that just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, someone reported that the Sir John A. Macdonald statue located at Castle Kilbride had been damaged.

The statue, which is part of the Prime Ministers Path, had paint poured over its head.

The paint has since been removed and police say they are in the early stages of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The statue was originally installed at Wilfrid Laurier University back in 2015.

This was followed by backlash from staff and students due to Macdonald's role in establishing the residential school system, where Indigenous children were taken from their families and sent to church-run, government-funded boarding schools.

As a result, thousands of Indigenous children were physically, sexually and emotionally abused.

The statue was relocated to Castle Kilbride, with a plan to eventually put up statues of all of Canada's prime ministers.

Wilmot Township Mayor Les Armstrong says the statue comes with an online educational component that includes information on the dark side of Macdonald's legacy.

“We have to understand that the bad things that were going on there we don’t want to repeat them, so it’s important to remember,” said Armstrong. “That which we forget tends to repeat itself. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what the whole project is about.”

Lori Campbell, the Director of Shatitsirótha’ Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre at the University of Waterloo, says the statue should come down.

She adds that the past can be learned through a museum, not a statue.

There have been growing calls around the world to remove statues and monuments dedicated to figures with a colonial legacy, including here in Canada.

On Friday, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Prince Edward Island was also doused in red paint.

The discovery of the vandalism also coincides with the celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, which recognizes the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Indigenous peoples.

With reporting from Krista Simpson