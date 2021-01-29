KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo officials reported that another 15 enforcement actions had been taken in the most recent reporting week.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, there were 13 enforcement actions taken, Regional Chair Karen Redman said during a media briefing on Friday. The region also reported two more charges from the previous reporting period.

Regional bylaw officers issued nine summonses for gathering at Trinity Bible Chapel this past week

Six were given to church elders, including the pastor, for hosting a gathering that exceeded the number permitted. One charge was also given to the corporation for the same reason. Two people were also charged for attending.

Those fines will be determined in court.

City of Waterloo bylaw officials also issued three tickets at three separate private residences for gatherings. each $880

In Cambridge, bylaw officers gave out two tickets as well: one at a private residence for a gathering and one to an individual who was charged under the emergency stay-at-home order.

Each of those tickets were $880.

The Ontario government announced additional enforcement on Friday. Regional Chair Karen Redman said during a media briefing the same day that the enforcement is expected to arrive over the course of the weekend.