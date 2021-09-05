Region of Waterloo reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 18 cases in those aged 29 or younger

KITCHENER -

As students get ready to return to school after the long weekend, the Region of Waterloo is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, with 18 more in those aged 29 and younger.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update shows there is one more case in a child aged nine or younger, seven more in those between the ages of 10 and 19, and nine more in their twenties.

There are also 19 more resolved cases, while the active case count has gone up by five.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Health officials identified three more cases as the Delta variant.

An outbreak has been declared at an unnamed dental service, while outbreaks have been declared over at Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home, an unnamed hair salon, and an unnamed congregate setting.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 19,074 cases, 18,611 resolved, 290 deaths, 169 active cases, seven hospitalized, seven in the ICU, 5,102 variants of concern, 3,129 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,590 Deltas, five active outbreaks, 1,100 cases in those aged nine or younger, 2,020 between the ages of 10 and 19, and 4,673 between the ages of 20 and 29.

In Ontario, health confirmed 811 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which comes a day after officials reported a fourth wave high of 944 cases. Previously, officials logged 807 new cases on Friday and 865 new cases on Thursday.

Of the new infections reported Sunday, 643 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 168 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded three new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,548.