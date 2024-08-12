Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems

The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.

In May, the region approved automated cart-based garbage collection for residents. This would be a similar program, but for businesses.

The region is behind the report that will go to the Sustainability, Infrastructure and Development Committee on Tuesday.

Right now, businesses in places like Uptown Waterloo, get bagged garbage picked up six days a week. The region said they’re looking at changing to two days a week, but they’re flexible.

“Typically it's about a 360 litre cart, which is equivalent to about seven bags of garbage,” said Jon Arsenault, the director of waste management services for the Region of Waterloo.

Other communities, like Simcoe, have implemented automated cart-based waste collection with great success.

The County of Simcoe rolls out a new waste cart system. Wed., Oct. 27, 2021 (Kraig Krause/CTV News)

Rat problems

This comes months after videos of rat sightings went viral in Uptown Waterloo.

The region told CTV News, the decision to propose changes wasn’t solely because of the pest problems, but admitted it could help.

Kypp Saunders, the owner of Babylon Sisters Bar, said he started to notice a rat problem in uptown just this year.

He said garbage is the reason why rats are running rampant.

“Very sloppy looking and animals do get into it and then the garbage spills out onto the sidewalk. It's a bad look for uptown,” Saunders said.

The region said a recent study found that 30 per cent of the garbage businesses produce is food waste so it makes sense that pests like rats are interested in it.

A video, posted on social media, appears to show several rats running around in Uptown Waterloo at night.

Arsenault said the green bins, which would be new for uptown, would help significantly.

“Just the fact that the parts are enclosed and covered, you can have them locked. The ability for rats or pests … it goes back to windblown litter and stuff. Bags get ripped open inadvertently,” Arsenault said.

If approved, the new system wouldn’t be implemented until 2026 – at the same time as the new changes for the residential garbage pickup.

It also comes at a cost.

“Currently we're paying about $650,000 a year for the downtown collection services. We're estimating based on the provision that we have, it could go up to roughly about $1 million to $1.2 million annually,” Arsenault said.