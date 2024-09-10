Several Cambridge crosswalks without crossing guards amid shortage

Cambridge is recruiting crossing guards amid a city-wide shortage.

There are currently 12 crosswalks that don’t have a dedicated crossing guard.

One of those locations is Avenue and Hespeler Road. With three elementary schools within 800 metres of the intersection, students have been left to cross on their own.

Peter Nielsen has been the crossing guard at Elgin Street North and Avenue Road for the last eight years. He said the job is about much more than pressing a button.

“It’s important to make sure they kids get across the streets safely,” Nielson explained. “You’ve got to try to get eye contact with the nearest vehicles and make sure the kids are behind you, and make sure you get the sign out.”

The city said finding people willing to commit to a temporary position has been the biggest hurdle in the hiring process. But they’re working to fill the vacancies.

“We want to keep our children safe. It’s a priority for the city,” Leah Walter, the director of engineering and transportation for the City of Cambridge, said.

The list of current crossing guard vacancies include:

Avenue Road at Hespeler Road

West River Road at Grand Ridge Drive

Elgin Street N at Northview Heights Drive

Elgin Street at Sekura Street

Bishop Street North at Walkway (between Fairview Road and Industrial Road)

Glamis Road at Carter Crescent

Franklin Boulevard at Walkway (South of Edward Street)

Stewart Avenue at East Street

Westminster Drive at Rose Street

Winston Boulevard at Gunn Avenue

Avenue Road at Gail Street

Christopher Drive at Champlain Boulevard (normally this location has two crossing guards, but only one guard will be available to start the school year)

The hiring process is already underway.

The city said 75 per cent have already been filled, with crossing guards expected to start at the end of this month.

In the meantime, officials are urging students to be extra aware of their surroundings.