Several Cambridge crosswalks without crossing guards amid shortage
Cambridge is recruiting crossing guards amid a city-wide shortage.
There are currently 12 crosswalks that don’t have a dedicated crossing guard.
One of those locations is Avenue and Hespeler Road. With three elementary schools within 800 metres of the intersection, students have been left to cross on their own.
Peter Nielsen has been the crossing guard at Elgin Street North and Avenue Road for the last eight years. He said the job is about much more than pressing a button.
“It’s important to make sure they kids get across the streets safely,” Nielson explained. “You’ve got to try to get eye contact with the nearest vehicles and make sure the kids are behind you, and make sure you get the sign out.”
The city said finding people willing to commit to a temporary position has been the biggest hurdle in the hiring process. But they’re working to fill the vacancies.
“We want to keep our children safe. It’s a priority for the city,” Leah Walter, the director of engineering and transportation for the City of Cambridge, said.
The list of current crossing guard vacancies include:
- Avenue Road at Hespeler Road
- West River Road at Grand Ridge Drive
- Elgin Street N at Northview Heights Drive
- Elgin Street at Sekura Street
- Bishop Street North at Walkway (between Fairview Road and Industrial Road)
- Glamis Road at Carter Crescent
- Franklin Boulevard at Walkway (South of Edward Street)
- Stewart Avenue at East Street
- Westminster Drive at Rose Street
- Winston Boulevard at Gunn Avenue
- Avenue Road at Gail Street
- Christopher Drive at Champlain Boulevard (normally this location has two crossing guards, but only one guard will be available to start the school year)
The hiring process is already underway.
The city said 75 per cent have already been filled, with crossing guards expected to start at the end of this month.
In the meantime, officials are urging students to be extra aware of their surroundings.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.