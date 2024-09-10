KITCHENER
    • Peeper reported looking through bathroom window of Guelph home

    Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after they were told a male was caught peeping through the bathroom window of a student house.

    Officers were called to a home near Gordon Street and College Avenue West on Monday around 9:45 p.m.

    A woman told police she had been visiting a friend and looked outside to see a man standing on a small step ladder looking into a bathroom window. Police believe the ladder was already at the house and belongs to the home owner.

    The woman said she turned on an outdoor light and the suspect walked away from the house.

    The suspect is described as six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask and blue hooded sweater with red writing on the back.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call Constable Melissa Anthony at 519-824-1212 ext. 7487.

