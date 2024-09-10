KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Truck rollover on Highway 401 causes traffic backup through Puslinch

    Screenshot image from the scene of a Highway 401 crash in Puslinch. Screenshot image from the scene of a Highway 401 crash in Puslinch.
    Share

    Clean-up crews are currently at the scene of a truck rollover on Highway 401.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the commercial vehicle had a tire blow out in the westbound lanes, between Guelph Line and Highway 6, causing it to roll over into a ditch.

    The driver was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    OPP say one of the westbound lanes remains closed at this time while crews remove the truck.

    Two other westbound lanes remain open, but OPP are warning drivers that traffic is backed up for approximately 10 kilometres and is moving slowly.

    The closure is expected to end around 2:30 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News