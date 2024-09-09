Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the safe return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
Estella Pineda Benitez claims two strangers knocked on her door Friday night and forced their way into her home near Glasgow and Walter Street.
She said one of them made a gesture in his shirt like he was carrying a weapon.
“He said: ‘Don’t move’, so I thought when people do that, maybe they have a gun,” Benitez told CTV News on Monday.
They stole Sanchi and then fled in a car waiting outside.
Sanchi in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Estella Pineda Benitez)
Benitez said she chased after the vehicle.
“I was like: 'Hey! Stop! Let Sanchi [go]!'” she recalled. “Some lady stopped and was like: 'Are you okay?' and I said: ‘They robbed my dog.”
Benitez took a quick video as the vehicle drove off. In it, you can see and hear a car driving away quickly.
“Someone was in the front and [the men] went in the back,” she said.
Benitez regrets that she wasn’t able to get a clear shot of the license plate.
In the days since Sanchi was taken, Benitez has been putting up missing posters around her neighbourhood.
Estella Pineda Benitez puts up a poster of her missing French Bulldog Sanchi. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
She’s concerned about Sanchi’s safety and worries he might have been targeted to sell to someone else.
“I feel very, very angry,” she said. “I don’t know why people would do that. Like, go get your own dog.”
On Monday morning she packed up her things and moved as she no longer feels safe in her home.
Benitez said she’ll be living in a pet-friendly apartment moving forward but she’s hoping she won’t be alone.
“I hope I find him and I hope the people that did it will bring back my dog, my baby, my Sanchi.”
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they’re investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
Sanchi in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Estella Pineda Benitez)
Ground Search and Rescue KW
Ground Search and Rescue KW has been helping reunite pet owners and their lost or stolen pets for the last decade.
The group said they’ve heard about similar pet thefts in Waterloo Region before.
“Unfortunately, in our society right now, everyone is desperate for money,” Katt Burtenshaw said.
She believes Sanchi could have been targeted because of his breed.
“Often, when these dogs are stolen and targeted, they already have a seller in mind and often the new owners are very unaware that they were stolen,” Burtenshaw said.
Her advice to pet owners is to share their stories.
“Making everyone aware, so on any kind of social media. And keeping an eye on platforms like Kijiji,” Burtenshaw suggested.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
White Stripes sue Donald Trump over use of 'Seven Nation Army' riff in social media post
The White Stripes sued former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday in a case that alleges he used their hit song 'Seven Nation Army' without permission in a video posted to social media.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.