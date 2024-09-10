Three people charged with forcible confinement in connection with Guelph home invasion

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a downtown Guelph apartment in late July.

On July 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man and woman were sleeping in their apartment on Woolwich Street when three people with their faces covered by bandanas entered, police said.

According to police, the male tenant was struck in the forehead with a heavy object, causing a laceration which started bleeding.

The tenants were allegedly forced into a bathroom, their hands were tied up, and they were threatened. The suspects left the building a short time later and were seen on video entering a vehicle which was waiting for them outside.

Last month, a 56-year-old Guelph woman went to the police station and was arrested for break and enter, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of forcible confinement and two counts of uttering death threats.

A 29-year-old Guelph man and 32-year-old Guelph woman were arrested separately late last week and are facing the same charges. The man is also charged with two counts each of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation.