Thousands expected at Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show in Woodstock, Ont.
Ontario’s largest outdoor farm show is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors over the next few days.
Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show is taking place on Oxford Road 17 in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, highlighting some of the latest technology focused on the agricultural sector.
The show opened with an Innovation in Agriculture Reception where several companies were honoured for their cutting edge developments.
“This is an exciting show to attend, and it’s an Ontario tradition,” Rob O’Connor, business development lead and show director for Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show, said in a news release. “It’s where farmers come every year to meet friends and neighbours, look at hundreds of products in one place, and see how farm and livestock equipment works in real situation.”
This is the show’s 31st year.
In the past, over 36,000 people have attended the event to check out new equipment, learn advanced livestock handling techniques, and discover more efficient ways of doing business.
