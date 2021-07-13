STRATFORD -- Tuesday marks opening night for the Stratford Festival.

Live performances will mostly take place outside this year. The festival returned to its origins to make sure things will be safe for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most performances will be under two large canopies set up outside the festival and Tom Patterson Theatres. That's how the festival launched in 1953, with a performance of "Richard III" under a tent.

The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, and organizers were determined to offer live shows this summer. The canopies allow for good air flow, seats are spread out, programs are online and attendees need to wear masks.

This season features six plays and five cabarets. Tickets went on sale last week and some shows are already sold old.

"There's a real feeling of emotion when we get under the canopies and hear those first notes and we hear the performers," said Anita Gaffney, the festival's executive director. "It brings us back to why we're here, our purpose for presenting great plays and changing the lives of audience members."

Ontario will move into Step 3 of its reopening plan on Friday, which allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. This could mean more tickets available at the festival.

