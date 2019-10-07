

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A litter of puppies that was found abandoned in McLennan Park over the summer are going to new homes.

"It's a bitter sweet day for all of us here at the humane society," says Kathrin Delutis, executive director of The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth.

The society says that 10 puppies were found abandoned on Aug. 9.

All but one of them survived.

"Found in a box and with no sight of their mother, the puppies were estimated to be a day or two old and in need of round the clock care," a press release says in part.

The puppies were in foster care for eight weeks and needed vaccination, deworming and microchipping. They also required special formula and food.

The total cost of the puppies' medical needs was about $6,000.

"This is a prime example of why it’s so important to keep puppies with their mother’s," says foster coordinator Stephanie Schamber in a press release.

"They have a much better chance at survival."

Now the puppies, named Orion, Paisley, Roo, Willow, Hestia, Kai, Lexi, Merry and Mikey, have been adopted to new homes.