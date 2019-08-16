

Emily Silva & Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society is looking for the owner of 10 abandoned puppies.

The agency says the puppies were found together near the BMX bike section in McLennan Park just over a week ago.

The puppies were only days old and are believed to be a large mixed breed.

Originally 10 puppies were brought to the Humane Society, but unfortunately one of them didn't make it.

The agency says that without a mother to nurse the puppies, they need regular bottle feeding every few hours.

The puppies have now been placed into foster care.

“We’re very fortunate that we have such a dedicated staff that they stepped up and volunteered to take these puppies home,” said Kathrin Delutis, the executive director of the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society.

According to the agency, the nine dogs in their care are doing very well.

Animal Protection Services is now investigating the case.

If anyone has information about who owns a dog that recently had puppies, or knows who may have abandoned this litter, the agency is asking people to contact the society.

“We’re looking for anyone who might have seen someone who had a dog that was pregnant and now doesn't have puppies. Or perhaps somebody who was out walking a dog who looked like they've had puppies,” said Delutis.

Anyone wanting to adopt on of the puppies will have to wait another six to eight weeks.