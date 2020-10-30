KITCHENER -- St. Jacobs is dressed up in its Halloween best for people to enjoy this spooky season.

The spirit of Halloween was alive and well in the village on Friday night for the inaugural Pumpkin Parade.

People were out on the streets in their Halloween costumes to take in hundreds of jack-o-lanterns on display.

The St. Jacobs BIA organized the two-night event.

"I love Halloween," Nick Benninger with the BIA said. "This village is a special one and keeping the spirit alive was really important to us and the people around us haven't disappointed us. It's amazing to see."

There are still a few free pumpkins available for pick up in front of Stone Crock Restaurant for residents to carve. Participants can bring their jack-o-lanterns back for Saturday's parade and enter to win prizes from local shops.

The Museum is also offering a safe Halloween option this year in downtown Kitchener.

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat with COVID-19 measures in place on this weekend. There are video presentations and games, while maintaining proper physical distancing.

Treats are all in sanitary bags and there are enhanced cleaning protocols in place.

There are still some tickets available for Sunday, the Museum said.