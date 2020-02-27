KITCHENER -- If your child's immunization records aren't up to date next month, they could face suspension.

Region of Waterloo Public Health announced Thursday that is sending out 5,650 suspension notices home to parents.

They're being reminded to update the records before March 25, which is when those suspensions will come into effect.

Suspensions can last up to 20 days, but Public Health says it works with parents to get the records updated as soon as possible to limit the lengths.

The suspension measures are to prevent illnesses in the event of a vaccine-preventable outbreak.

"Enforcing the law ensures the community maintains its already high vaccine coverage rates," says David Aoki, Manager Vaccine Preventable Disease, in a statement.

"Suspension is not the goal. By submitting your records or an exemption early, parents can prevent suspension and also ensure the community is protected."

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, students have to be immunized against the following:

Tetanus

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Chickenpox (if someone is born after 2010)

Meningococcal disease

This batch of suspension notices comes after Public Health sent home 9,385 notices to parents in the fall of 2019.

Last year, over 1,000 students were suspended over immunization records that weren't up to date.