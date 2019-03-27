

CTV Kitchener





The deadline has come and gone for elementary students to get their immunization records up to date.

On Wednesday, 1,032 students were suspended for not having them updated.

Parents had until Tuesday to get their children’s records in order, or to provide a vaccination exemption letter.

In February, the region sent out over 6,000 notices to parents around the region.

Suspensions this year were down by 69 compared to 2018.