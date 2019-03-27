Featured
Over 1,000 students suspended over immunization records
A patient gets a shot during a flu vaccine program in Calgary on Oct. 26, 2009. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:03PM EDT
The deadline has come and gone for elementary students to get their immunization records up to date.
On Wednesday, 1,032 students were suspended for not having them updated.
Parents had until Tuesday to get their children’s records in order, or to provide a vaccination exemption letter.
In February, the region sent out over 6,000 notices to parents around the region.
Suspensions this year were down by 69 compared to 2018.