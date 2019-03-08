

CTV Kitchener





With close to 20 confirmed cases of the measles in British Columbia, and now a confirmed case in Toronto, public health organizations are urging parents to have their kids vaccinated.

“We don't want undo panic or alarm because there was a case in Toronto, but we want to make sure we tell people the importance of getting immunized,” said Mathew Tenenbaum with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Measles is an airborne infection, which is why public health says the outbreak can spread quickly.

“Typically it would begin as a fever with runny nose sore throat red eyes and several days later they begin developing a rash that begins on the face and moves down the body.” said Tenebaum.

Vaccinations can be arranged through your local public health agency.

In the Region of Waterloo you can follow this link for more information.