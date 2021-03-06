KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 10,960.

Of those, 141 cases have been identified as variants of concern, including 11 instances of B.1.1.7, the variant that was first discovered in the U.K.

The total caseload also includes 10,334 resolved cases and 232 cases that have resulted in death.

There are 372 active cases in Waterloo Region. Thirty-seven people are in hospital with COVID-19, including six who are getting treatment in the ICU.

Public health officials also reported that two COVID-19 outbreaks had been declared over. There are now 25 active outbreaks in the region.

Across the province, there were fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday. Health officials reported 990 cases, a drop from the 1,250 reported the day before.

Still, the province's positivity rate stayed at 2.3 per cent, as officials processed fewer tests than the day before.

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario is now 1,035.