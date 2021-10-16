‘Project Serve’ helps U of G students stay connected while giving back to the community
Students enrolled at the University of Guelph are connecting with the community through short-term volunteering opportunities made possible through Project Serve.
The school-based program allows students to volunteer with local organizations that could use the help.
“We reach out to anyone in the community that is looking for extra hands and then we offer an opportunity to our students to leave the campus, come out, volunteer across Guelph-Wellington and give back to their community,” Helen Keen, University of Guelph local engagement coordinator said.
Project Serve’s single day events used to involve upwards of 300 people per year before the pandemic forced the program to break into smaller groups.
On Saturday, 15 students met at Priory Park Baptist Church to help clean the community garden as the growing season comes to an end.
“Our students are really excited to be working with their hands,” Keen said. “It’s currently mid term season at the university. So a lot of students are taking this as a break from studying, get outside and give back to the community.”
The student volunteers created compost piles that can be used next year, transferred strawberries to raised beds and prepared the orchard for the winter months.
“This is work that needs to be done and it’s very rewarding to help the community and to come back and see the things that grow after we’ve helped here,” Bee Keyes, a third year student said.
Project Serve has been around for more than 20 years with hundreds of students taking part.
For more information visit the Community Engagement Opportunities page on the University of Guelph website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Missing 72-year-old southern Alberta politician found dead, wife charged with 2nd-degree murder
A 72-year-old man RCMP said was last seen on Oct. 8 was found dead, and his wife now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Leaders pay tribute at church where British MP was killed
Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British MP who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident.
London
-
Teen fundraises over $100K for mental health
Former TSN broadcaster and mental health advocate Michael Landsberg was happy to be able to speak to a live audience for the first time since the pandemic began.
-
Anti-vaccine mandate rally draws hundreds in London, Ont.
A crowd of supporters of controversial vaccine mandate and mask opponent Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, turned out at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
-
Southpoint Drift creates lane for drivers who love stunt driving
Southpoint Drift has created a lane for drivers to take the love of stunt driving to the track as a recognized sport.
Windsor
-
Workers shocked as hundreds of jobs to be cut at Windsor Assembly
A day after Stellantis announced it would be cutting the Windsor Assembly plant to one shift next spring -- eliminating about 1,800 jobs -- workers say they are in shock.
-
Pedestrian dies in late-night collision in Lakeshore, Ont.
A 51-year-old Windsor man has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday night.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
Barrie
-
Barrie councillor helps bring in donations for food bank during trying times
One Barrie city councillor recently put the pedal to the metal to improve his fitness while also giving back to those in need.
-
Cranberry Festival returns to Bala
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Bala Cranberry Festival is back.
-
'We want people to know they aren't alone:' Bridget's Run in Barrie supports those who have suffered from infant or pregnancy loss
Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Bridget's Run in Barrie on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
New mountain bike trails open in North Bay
After two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'
-
Dancing witches take over Blind River
The town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
Ottawa
-
8,000 people pack the University District in Kingston, Ont. to celebrate homecoming weekend at Queen's University
A police officer was treated for injuries after objects were thrown at law enforcement officials monitoring Queen's University Homecoming Celebrations in Kingston.
-
Empty shelves at Ottawa stores due to COVID-19 disruptions in supply chain
Those looking to upgrade their home may have to wait a little longer than usual this fall in Ottawa.
-
Police called after altercation involving anti-maskers at Ottawa business
Ottawa police were forced to respond to an incident on Bank Street Thursday night just after 7:00 p.m. when an altercation unfolded between a group of anti-maskers and staff at a restaurant.
Toronto
-
Woman rescued from Mississauga house fire dies in hospital: police
A woman pulled from a house fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon has died from her injuries, Peel police say.
-
Toronto police identify 27-year-old man killed in overnight shooting
Toronto police have identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to die': Quebec singer Ginette Reno hospitalized with rare heart condition
Quebec singer Ginette Reno revealed Saturday in a social media post from her hospital room that she is struggling with a rare heart condition.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
Atlantic
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Brunswick; active cases drop to 997
Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, public health confirmed on Saturday.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
Community members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
-
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba Catholic youth camp to be transformed into healing village
A former Manitoba Catholic youth camp is being repurposed as a healing village for Indigenous women.
-
Shortage of sports officials could affect an athlete’s ability to play
A shortage of qualified sports officials in Manitoba has the potential to affect an athlete’s ability to play the game they love because, without them, there are no games.
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillor seeking re-election under fire for past allegations
Critics admonish Sean Chu over 'discreditable conduct' involving teenage girl
-
Calgary man faces 2 charges in connection with downtown stabbings
Police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old in connection with a series of attacks in the downtown core early Friday.
-
'It was so cool': Calgarians watch demolition of Stampede LRT platform
If you’re northbound on Macleod Trail into Calgary’s downtown you’ll notice a slight delay in traffic this weekend but also the notable absence of the Plus-15 bridge and elevated portion of the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
A pop of colour and a dash of safety: New crosswalk painted in Oliver area
A downtown intersection got a facelift Saturday that neighbourhood residents hope will improve safety and bring a bit of brightness.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
Vancouver
-
4 arrested during Extinction Rebellion 'die-in' at downtown Vancouver intersection
Four people were arrested at a "die-in" that blocked a downtown Vancouver intersection Saturday afternoon.
-
Family of Chilliwack teen battling leukemia stunned by gaps in B.C.'s health-care system
Seventeen-year-old Addison Johnston's health began to deteriorate back in May. It started with chest pains, but progressed into serious neurological issues.
-
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Maple Ridge, paramedics say
A head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon, including one who was transported by helicopter.