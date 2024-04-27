Guelph Humane Society urges residents to exercise caution around nesting geese

The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is urging residents to use caution around nesting geese in the coming three to four weeks as “geese exhibit heightened aggression during this period, particularly when safeguarding their eggs.”

"Geese typically incubate their eggs for approximately 25 days,” said Executive Director of GHS, Lisa Veit in a media release. “Following hatching, geese and their offspring vacate the nest to locate a nearby body of water."

Veit emphasises that geese usually select sites with purpose.

"We frequently receive inquiries from concerned individuals regarding nests situated in unconventional locations," Veit said. "However, such locales, including parking lots, align with geese's nesting preferences. They seek flat, unobstructed spaces devoid of substantial vegetation, affording them visibility to potential threats from all directions."

During the nesting period, GHS advises the community to exercise patience and caution when around geese in order to minimize potential conflicts.

Canadian geese are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act, which means it’s against the law to disturb them or damage their nests.

"This phase is critical for geese. Should they nest near busy entrances, consider utilizing alternate entry points and posting notices to deter disturbances,” Veit said.

Motorists are also being reminded to be aware of geese on roadways, as the GHS has seen several geese fatally struck by vehicles in recent weeks.

While GHS Animal Services Officers are unable to intervene with nests directly, individuals suspecting a goose to be sick, injured or orphaned are encouraged to contact GHS at 519-824-3091.