KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man found unconscious and seriously hurt in Kitchener parking lot, police investigating

    (File photo/CTV Kitchener) (File photo/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after they found a man unconscious in a Kitchener parking lot with serious injuries.

    Emergency crews were called to the parking lot in the area of Highland Road and Patricia Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

    The 32-year-old man was found and taken to hospital.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News