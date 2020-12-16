KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's top doctor says residents should prepare for the possibility of a lockdown as hospitals deal with an increase in cases and staffing shortages.

"Our health-care system is under a very heavy strain," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said while speaking to regional council on Wednesday night.

Dr. Wang said hospitals will likely be overwhelmed if case counts aren't brought down. She said the Region of Waterloo is following similar trends as other communities that have already moved into the grey lockdown tier.

According to Dr. Wang, the current situation isn't sustainable. People need to cut down on social interactions or officials will need to bring in tougher restrictions. She will be speaking to the province in the coming days about what to do next.

"Due to the serious impacts that are now being felt in our health-care system and the need to not delay if we need to act, we need to prepare for the possibility of lockdown," Dr. Wang told council.

The region will learn if it's heading into lockdown on Friday.

Under the lockdown tier, restaurants need to close all in-person dining and retail stores can only offer curbside pick-up or delivery. Gyms would also close under the grey tier.