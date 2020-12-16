KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 4,671 lab-confirmed cases in the region to date.

The number of active cases also rose by 18 on Wednesday, for a total of 486.

"We are also reporting one of our single largest daily increases in cases today. Residents should consider COVID-19 to be widely circulating in the community," said Dr. Julie Emili in a statement.

Public health officials also reported that two more people had died of the disease, bringing that total to 139. There have now been eight deaths in Waterloo Region since Saturday.

Dr. Emili said that both of the deceased were men in their 80s.

The region also reported that 37 people are currently in hospital.

According to a Grand River Hospital spokesperson, the hospital is dealing with 14 patients, but there are another 76 who are suspected to have the disease as well.

The number of active outbreaks in the region grew by one to 31.

The region released the latest data in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, an hour after saying the COVID-19 dashboard was having technical difficulties.

This article will be updated if the dashboard issues resolve in a timely manner.