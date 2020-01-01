Videographer

Jeff Pickel is a videographer with CTV Kitchener based in Kitchener-Waterloo.

He covers breaking news and city council in Waterloo Region, with an expertise in municipal politics.

Originally from St. Marys, Ont., he studied Political Science and History at Wilfrid Laurier University before earning a diploma in Broadcast Journalism from Conestoga College.

Before starting at CTV Kitchener, Pickel worked with CBC KW and 570 News.

A lifelong athlete, he continues to play rugby, against his mother's wishes.