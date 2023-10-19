Police try to identify suspicious man spotted in Waterloo on multiple occasions

Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police are looking to identify a man they say is connected to multiple suspicious person reports in Waterloo’s university district.

    On Oct. 6, police received a report around 12:30 a.m., about an unknown male looking into the window of a residence in the area of Albert Street and Cardill Crescent.

    Police said he is described as white, around 40 years old, 5’10”-6’, with a medium build. At the time, he was seen wearing a black baseball hat and grey pants.

    Almost two weeks later, police say a suspicious man was seen near a residential building in the same area around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

    The next day, the same male was seen again in the area on around 1:45 p.m.

    Police say they believe the incidents are connected and would like to speak with the individual in the photo they released.

