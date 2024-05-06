Police investigating suspicious person in Waterloo

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Regional police are investigating a suspicious person in Waterloo.

    On April 25, at around 3 p.m., police say a female youth was approached by an unknown male while walking on a trail in the area of Laurel Gate Drive. Police say the man followed the female for a short distance after attempting to speak with her and then left the area.

    No injuries were reported.

    The man is described as 16 to 18-years-old, with short brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket with a red stipe and black shoes.

    The investigation is ongoing.

