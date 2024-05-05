KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hanover man arrested after police say he broke into a home, armed with an axe

    (Scott Miller / CTV News) (Scott Miller / CTV News)
    A Hanover man is facing charges after police say he broke into the home a female acquaintance while armed with an axe.

    Police said it happened in the 600 block of 8th Avenue on May 2 shortly after 10 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found a suspect at the scene where he was taken into custody without incident.

    Officers seized an axe he had been holding.

    Investigators said the 24-year-old man kicked in the door of a female acquaintance. She locked herself and her toddler in a bathroom until officers arrived.

    The suspect has been charged with break and enter with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

