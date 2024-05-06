Downtown Paris set to receive makeover for film production

Paris, Ont. residents will notice some changes to the downtown core this week as a film crew transforms stores in preparation for a film production.

The County of Brant announced last week that there will be parking and road disruptions from Monday to Friday of this week, particularly on Thursday when filming is set to take place.

Parking spaces required for filming will be blocked off with cones and monitored by traffic personnel.

Grand River Street North from Mechanic Street to William Street will be closed from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Street dressing for filming will take place from Monday to Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Teardown will be completed by Friday at 6:00 p.m. Notices will be issued by the production company to residents and businesses in the impacted areas.

The Canadian flags at the Paris Cenotaph will be temporarily replaced with American flags for the filming duration with permission from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29.

Additionally, the County of Brant’s downtown office will be dressed for filming but will remain open to the public. Online services will also be available.

Downtown businesses will remain open throughout the week.

Locations and times may change depending on the weather. For more details, including road closures and parking as well as updates on the film production, you can visit the County of Brant’s website.